Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,592 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Yucaipa Acquisition worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $134,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $213,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yucaipa Acquisition alerts:

Shares of YAC remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.