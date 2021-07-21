Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Cut by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 71,828 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,727,674. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $233.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.