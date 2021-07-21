Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 57,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,922,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

