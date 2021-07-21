Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.6% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $57,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $654,975,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $301.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

