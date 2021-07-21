VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0067

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $4,034.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00815792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

