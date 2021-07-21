VIBE (VIBE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,019.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. VIBE has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $1,019.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013557 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00782613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

