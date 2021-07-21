Viberate (VIB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $781,561.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $781,561.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013746 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.76 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

