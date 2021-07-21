VICI Properties (VICI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.820-1.870 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VICI stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

