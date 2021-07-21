VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $34.16. 546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33.

