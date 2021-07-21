VIDT Datalink One Day Volume Hits $11.24 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013321 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00788578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

