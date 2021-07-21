Vidulum Price Tops $0.0189 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $135,272.04 and approximately $302.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004447 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

