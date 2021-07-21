VIDY Price Tops $0.0016 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $557,526.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00047477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.43 or 0.00804410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

