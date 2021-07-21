VIG (VIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $800,822.22

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $800,822.22 and $392.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001214 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,798,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.