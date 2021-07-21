VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Trading 3.4% Higher

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.85. 26,374 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 24,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $175.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of -1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

