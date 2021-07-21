Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTS opened at $258.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $300.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

