Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $242.70 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

