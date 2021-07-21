VOC Energy Trust Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 227,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.04.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VOC Energy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of VOC Energy Trust worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.