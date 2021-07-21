Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 185 Price Target at UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 185 price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 239.56.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.