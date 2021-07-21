Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $33,244.88

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $33,244.88 and approximately $8,417.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

