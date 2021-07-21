Voyager Token (VGX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $404.11 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00005677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.27 or 0.00809696 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

