Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Sold by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,871 shares during the quarter. Vroom comprises approximately 2.3% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 1.48% of Vroom worth $78,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 90.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,445 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,117,251 shares of company stock valued at $93,126,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -20.86. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

