VSE (VSEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.15 million, a P/E ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

