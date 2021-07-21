Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

NYSE:VMC opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

