W Green Pay (WGP) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $212,067.10 and $231,657.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.73 or 0.00787787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

