W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of W. P. Carey worth $37,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.