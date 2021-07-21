Wabash National (WNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.70-0.80 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $727.42 million, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $91,727 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

