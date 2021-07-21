Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,610,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,989,581. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.