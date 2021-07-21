Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,202 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of Walmart worth $194,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $140.77. 66,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $394.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 8,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $629,230.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,610,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,989,581. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

