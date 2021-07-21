Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $39.35 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Waltonchain has a market cap of $39.35 million and $17.28 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,022.26 or 0.06253410 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00135731 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,120,640 coins and its circulating supply is 77,399,608 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.