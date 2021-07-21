Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Wanchain has a market cap of $95.85 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00235117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,381,597 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

