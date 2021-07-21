Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $43,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $373,500.00. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,175. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

