Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $373.63

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $373.63 and last traded at $370.67, with a volume of 310226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 9.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Waters by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $128,787,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

