Watsco (WSO.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO.B stock opened at $290.06 on Wednesday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $139.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.