Watsco (WSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO opened at $283.48 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $193.96 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.