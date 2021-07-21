Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $208,751.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $208,751.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00107085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00140906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.32 or 0.99993317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

