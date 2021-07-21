WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Garry O. Ridge Sells 24,399 Shares

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WD-40 stock traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.31. The stock had a trading volume of 103,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,462. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.98. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in WD-40 by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

