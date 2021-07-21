WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Garry O. Ridge Sells 8,075 Shares

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.31. 103,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,462. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

