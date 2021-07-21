Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 242.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,434 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 17.8% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 59,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 667.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 101,641 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

AAPL stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

