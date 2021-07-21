Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of Webster Financial worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

WBS opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

