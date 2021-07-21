Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,719.29.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $171.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,745.36. 51,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,168. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,094.93 and a 12 month high of $1,626.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,437.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

