Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOGI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of LOGI opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.94. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,728.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

