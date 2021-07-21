Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS: OUTKY) in the last few weeks:

7/14/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

7/12/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/8/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/22/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/7/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.