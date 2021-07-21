Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) recently:

7/20/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/8/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.50 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

5/27/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after buying an additional 147,438 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

