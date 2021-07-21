WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.83. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 928.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.