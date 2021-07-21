West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$13.92 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$85.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$110.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$170.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

