West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.50 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

