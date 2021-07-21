Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,241 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,325,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

