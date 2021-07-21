Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.319 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 72.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 1,607,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,191. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

