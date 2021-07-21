Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of WTSHF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

