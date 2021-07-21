WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Cap of $530,247.39

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $530,247.39 and $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013480 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.11 or 0.00781051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

